Other States

CBI carries out searches at 22 locations in West Bengal in chit fund scam case

A view of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi.

A view of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Searches were carried out at the premises of directors and promoters of New Land Agro Industries, one of the accused companies in a ponzi scam case

The CBI is carrying out searches at 22 locations in West Bengal which are the premises of directors and promoters of New Land Agro Industries, one of the accused companies in a ponzi scam case, officials said on Monday.

The company was booked in May 2017 on the orders of the Supreme Court, they said.

The apex court had directed the agency to probe all the companies allegedly involved in the ponzi scam being probed by a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal, the officials said.

It was alleged in the complaint that over 250 agents, who had deposited approximately ₹ 1 crore each, were cheated by the promoters and directors of the agency by promising them lucrative return.

But the maturity amounts were not paid to the gullible investors, it was alleged.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2019 4:07:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/cbi-carries-out-searches-at-22-locations-in-west-bengal-in-chit-fund-scam-case/article28247824.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story