CBI books seven in Malda for forced religious conversion

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against seven members of the Muslim community from Malda in West Bengal for involvement in forced religious conversion of two Hindu brothers.

The accused have been identified as Khurshid Sekh, Nazu, Barwkatti, Habib, Rabiul, Muktadul and Tinku Sekh.

Sisters alleged conversion

Following a Calcutta High Court directive on a petition filed by two sisters, Kalabati Mandal and Parbati Mandal, that their husbands were forcibly converted, the CBI instituted a preliminary inquiry on February 20, 2023, and submitted its report in May. On June 6, the High Court directed registration of a regular case.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the bothers -- Buddhu and Gaurang Mandal -- are labourers by profession. The agency found that on November 24, 2021, Gaurang had gone to the home of Rabiul and his brother to the home of Habib, for work. Gaurang was then working under a head mason, Muktadul. The duo came back for lunch and went out, but did not return home in the evening.

The next day, Kalabati and some others went to Mothabari police station. A Sub-Inspector, Tara Limbu Bahadur, allegedly told her that the bothers had converted to Islam and had gone to Sujapur village to offer “namaz”. One Habib snatched the complaint from Kalabati and tore it, alleged the FIR.

The wives sought police assistance. On November 27, 2021, they located the brothers at the home of Khurshid Sk. and brought them to Kaliachak police station. The family members were told that the two would be produced before a Malda court the next day.

Police obstructive

The relatives attended the hearing. However, the FIR alleged, the brothers were not produced. The family members went home by evening, after which the police brought Buddhu and Gaurang to the court. “...a number of members of the Muslim community, including Khurshid Sk., Nazu Sk., Barkatti Sk. were present. After the court proceedings, both the brothers were taken away by the Muslim community,” alleged the FIR.

The CBI alleged that on January 4, 2022, the brothers went to Dharala village to seek alms. Kalabati went there and asked them to return home.

“Khurshid Sk., Nazu Sk., Barwkatti Sk., Nurul Sk. and others, who were accompanying the brothers, used derogatory words about Hindu scripture and apparently threatened to convert Mrs. Kalabati Mandal. When Mrs, Mandal spoke out the accused, it is alleged molested and beat her. They boasted that both the brothers had been converted to Islam and nobody, including the police, could do anything about it,” the FIR alleged.

Based on Kalabati’s complaint in this regard, the Kaliachak registered a case and later, filed a chargesheet.

Forced to eat beef

The CBI FIR further alleged that on March 21, 2022, Gaurang escaped and went home. “He told his relatives that he was forced to eat beef, to slaughter cows and was converted to Islam using force and drugs were administered through injections regularly. Because he had not intention of converting to Islam. Khurshid Sk. and others pointed a gun at him and threatened him with bombs. “He further disclosed that in order to save his life, he reluctantly, under pressure and coercion, converted to Islam...,” the FIR alleged.

On March 22, 2022, Gaurang and his wife went to the home of his sister in Narharipur village. However, fellow villagers told her that if the two were given shelter, there might be a backlash from the other community. The sister then reluctantly asked the couple to go somewhere else.

The same day, the Kaliachak police registered a case against Kalabati and two others on a written complaint purportedly by Ibrahim Sk. aka Buddhu, her brother-in-law. Two days later, the police traced Gaurang and his wife. She was produced before a court and enlarged on bail. After the court proceedings, Gaurang was taken away by members of the Muslim community, alleged the FIR.

