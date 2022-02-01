CBI books Punjab IAS officer for graft

NEW DELHI

01 February 2022 04:58 IST

Punjab Roadways official allegedly demanded bribe to ensure promotion of complainant

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a serving Indian Administrative Service officer, currently a Director in the Punjab Roadways on graft charges. The accused, Paramjit Singh, is posted in Chandigarh.

The case was registered against him on a complaint from an official who was due for promotion to the rank of General Manager, for which a Departmental Promotion Committee was constituted in January.

It is alleged that Mr. Singh demanded ₹5 lakh from the complainant for recommending his name to the Principal Secretary, Transport Department in the Punjab government. Following negotiations, the amount was scaled down to ₹2 lakh.

"The said Director, Punjab Roadways, Chandigarh allegedly threatened the complainant with adverse consequences in case the bribe amount was not paid to him. The CBI laid a trap and caught him while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2 Lakh. Searches are being conducted on the premises of the accused in Chandigarh and Mohali.