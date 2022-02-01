Other States

CBI books Punjab IAS officer for graft

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a serving Indian Administrative Service officer, currently a Director in the Punjab Roadways on graft charges. The accused, Paramjit Singh, is posted in Chandigarh.

The case was registered against him on a complaint from an official who was due for promotion to the rank of General Manager, for which a Departmental Promotion Committee was constituted in January.

It is alleged that Mr. Singh demanded ₹5 lakh from the complainant for recommending his name to the Principal Secretary, Transport Department in the Punjab government. Following negotiations, the amount was scaled down to ₹2 lakh.

"The said Director, Punjab Roadways, Chandigarh allegedly threatened the complainant with adverse consequences in case the bribe amount was not paid to him. The CBI laid a trap and caught him while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2 Lakh. Searches are being conducted on the premises of the accused in Chandigarh and Mohali.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2022 4:58:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/cbi-books-punjab-ias-officer-for-graft/article38356280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY