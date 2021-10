CBI books Gujarat firm, directors for bank fraud

NEW DELHI

30 October 2021 02:02 IST

Case pertains to alleged cheating of consortium of three banks to the tune of ₹114.06 cr.

CBI books Gujarat firm for bank fraud The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked Gujarat-based Shri Jalaram Rice Industries and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of three banks to the tune of ₹114.06 crore. Advertising Advertising