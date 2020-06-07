CBI books four Bhopal policemen in woman’s “self-immolation” case

The CBI has booked four policemen in connection with the self-immolation of a 30-year-old woman of the Pardhi community in Bhopal in 2017, due to alleged harassment for a bribe of ₹20,000.

The case has been registered under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, following the Madhya Pradesh High Court’s directive, on a petition filed by Indermal Bai’s relatives. Those named as accused are Gajraj, Dheeraj, Sandeep and Rajeshwar Yadav.

The petitioners had alleged that Indermal Bai was continuously harassed for bribe. She filed a complaint with the area Collector on November 14, 2017 against the policemen. Three days later, some of them went to her house and again demanded the money, threatening that she would otherwise be implicated in criminal cases.

Indermal Bai then set herself ablaze. Her death triggered protests by the community members. Accusing the police of inaction, her daughter alleged that they were trying to cover up the matter.

The Court, in its order, observed that the police investigation had progressed very slowly. After Indermal Bai’s death, an in-house inquiry was conducted by the police in which a finding was that the police constables were visiting the Pardhi Colony for service of summonses and notices on the persons of the Pardhi community, due to which they were against them.

In the inquiry report, the order pointed out, it was not clear why the statements of independent witnesses were not relied upon. It was also not ascertained whether the accused policemen were present at the spot or not. Criminal antecedents of Indermal Bai were placed on record to state that she was a habitual offender.

However, the Court said Indermal Bai’s character was not to be judged. The question before the Court was whether she had caught fire accidentally or the police personnel — who were present there — were harassing the deceased and they incited her to immolate herself and therefore, a fair investigation had not been done in the matter.

The local police had not taken any steps to get the clothes of the deceased examined forensically. Also, the prosecution had failed to file a chargesheet.