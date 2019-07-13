CBI books ex-Arunachal CM on corruption charge

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a corruption case against former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki for allegedly awarding government contracts worth ₹3.2 crore in violation of rules.

The agency alleged that the contracts for developing parking places were granted when Mr. Tuki held the charge of Minister of Consumer Affairs and Civil Supplies in the State.

Among those named in the FIR are Mr. Tuki’s brother Nabam Tagam, the then Director, Civil Supplies, N.N. Osik and then Chief Manager of United Commercial Bank Sohrab Ali Hazarika.

The CBI said Mr. Tuki colluded with his brother to siphon off money received for the contracts given to develop two parking places in Nirjulee and Naharlagun in the State worth ₹61.43 lakh and ₹2.6 crore respectively.

It is alleged that Mr. Osik paid ₹30 lakh to Mr. Tuki, which was credited into his account in the Itanagar branch of United Commercial Bank.

The cheque was issued in the name of Mr. Tuki and was later changed to “yourself”, the agency alleged.

It said Mr. Hazarika, as the branch manager, helped to get the amount credited into Mr. Tuki’s account and did not obtain any authorisation for alterations made in the cheque beneficiary.

The name of account holder in the bank records were also “obliterated” and were replaced with T. Nabam in the specimen signature card. A picture of Mr. Tuki’s brother was also put on the specimen signature card.

However, in the agency enquiry it surfaced that the account was indeed in the name of Mr. Tuki and his specimen signatures were on the account opening form.

