CBI books engineer for selling child pornographic material

Central Bureau of Investigation HQ, in New Delhi. File

NEW DELHI:

25 September 2020 20:34 IST

The case against him has been registered under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act.

The CBI has booked an engineer for allegedly selling child pornographic material through various social media platforms.

The accused has been identified as Neeraj Yadav, who had been working with a company in Delhi since last year before the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The case against him has been registered under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and the Information Technology Act.

Advertising

Advertising

Centre notifies new POCSO rules making law for sexual offences against children more stringent

“Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused in Uttar Pradesh‘s Anpara in Sonbhadra. His mobile phone has been seized and its contents are being analysed. He has also been questioned,” said a CBI official.

The accused advertised over an Instagram account about the sale of objectionable material, including those related to child sexual abuse. The agency found that he had opened several accounts with a cloud storage and file hosting service in different names for the purpose.

On receipt of payments from customers, he would share the material through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and other social media platforms, said the CBI official.