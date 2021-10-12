CBI books case against IT infra firm MD, director in bank scam

New Delhi

12 October 2021 04:15 IST

Some bank officials are also under the scanner for their role in loan fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Trimax IT Infrastructure & Services Limited and others for allegedly cheating a consortium of seven banks headed by the State Bank of India (SBI) of ₹862.06 crore between 2009 and 2017. Among those named as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) were the company’s managing director, Surya Prakash Madrecha, and its director, Chandra Prakash Madrecha.

