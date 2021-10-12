The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Trimax IT Infrastructure & Services Limited and others for allegedly cheating a consortium of seven banks headed by the State Bank of India (SBI) of ₹862.06 crore between 2009 and 2017. Among those named as accused in the First Information Report (FIR) were the company’s managing director, Surya Prakash Madrecha, and its director, Chandra Prakash Madrecha.
CBI books case against IT infra firm MD, director in bank scam
Special Correspondent
New Delhi,
October 12, 2021 04:15 IST
Some bank officials are also under the scanner for their role in loan fraud
