CBI books 17 in Roshni scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked 17 persons, including senior revenue department officials, for allegedly extending ownership rights to ineligible persons in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg under the now repealed Roshni Act.
Among those named in the FIR are the then Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) Mahboob Iqbal; District Collector Nasir Khan; Chief Executive Officer of the Gulmarg Development Authority Farooq Ahmed Lone; Additional Deputy Commissioner Farooq Ahmed Shah; Assistant Commissioner Rafiq Ahmad; then Tourism Department’s Joint Director Samad Hafiz; and tehsildar Garib Singh.
It is alleged that the officials conspired with ineligible applicants to award them ownership of land in Gulmarg Estate without following proper procedures. Some of them were also accommodated after the deadline for submission of applications.
On the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, the CBI has registered multiple cases in connection with the irregular grant of ownerships of government and forest land parcels to illegal occupants under the Act. The scam is said to be worth ₹25,000 crore. The allegations of huge losses caused to the State exchequer were earlier inquired into by the then Vigilance department. Subsequently, cases were registered by the local police.
