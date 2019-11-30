CBI begins probe into MP compensation cheque scam

The CBI has registered a case to probe alleged fraud in claiming compensation running into crores through forged cheques, in connection with the land acquired for a project linked to the Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh. The State government had referred the case to the CBI in September 2018.

10 accounts in PSU banks

Ten accounts opened in the State Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda and the Union Bank, which were used by those involved to get the money transferred from the exchequer, have been identified so far. While nine of them were purportedly in the name of individuals and residents of Katni, one was in the name of “Green View”.

The case was initially registered at a police station in Katni in November 2017, after receipt of a complaint from the Land Acquisition department that more than ₹4 crore had been fraudulently withdrawn using cheques bearing forged signatures of the official concerned.

As it turned out, in July 2016, 26 cheque books were issued to the department concerned for the purpose of giving compensation to people whose land was acquired. While some were used, the others remained in the department’s custody.

However, after the fraud was detected, the officials came across evidence indicating that duplicate cheques had been issued, as the department had later started paying compensations through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS). Such cheques were allegedly used with forged signatures of the authorised official to withdraw funds.