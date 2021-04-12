CBI asks former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh to join probe on April 14

NEW DELHI

12 April 2021

Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister facing corruption allegations

The CBI has asked former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to join the preliminary enquiry on Wednesday in connection with the corruption allegations, said an agency official on Monday.

“The statement of Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil of the Mumbai police was again recorded on Monday,” the official said.

On Sunday, the agency had examined two personal assistants of Mr. Deshmukh, as their names had come up during the probe.

The CBI has already recorded the statements of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze and a DCP of the Mumbai police, following the Bombay High Court’s directive to conduct the preliminary enquiry.

The statement of Jayshree Patil, also a complainant in the matter, has also been taken by the CBI. It was alleged that some police officers had been told to collect ₹100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. After the High Court ordered the initial probe, Mr. Deshmukh had resigned.