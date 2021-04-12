Other States

CBI asks former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh to join probe on April 14

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. File   | Photo Credit: S. Sudarshan

The CBI has asked former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to join the preliminary enquiry on Wednesday in connection with the corruption allegations, said an agency official on Monday.

“The statement of Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil of the Mumbai police was again recorded on Monday,” the official said.

On Sunday, the agency had examined two personal assistants of Mr. Deshmukh, as their names had come up during the probe.

The CBI has already recorded the statements of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze and a DCP of the Mumbai police, following the Bombay High Court’s directive to conduct the preliminary enquiry.

The statement of Jayshree Patil, also a complainant in the matter, has also been taken by the CBI. It was alleged that some police officers had been told to collect ₹100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. After the High Court ordered the initial probe, Mr. Deshmukh had resigned.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2021 7:06:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/cbi-asks-anil-deshmukh-to-join-probe-on-april-14/article34303327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY