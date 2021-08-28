CBI arrests two for post-poll violence in Bengal

Delhi/ Kolkata

The agency has registered 21 FIRs so far

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday arrested two persons in connection post-poll violence at Chapra in West Bengal’s Nadia district. The accused, Bijoy Ghosh and Ashima Ghosh, are accused in the murder on Dharma Mondal at Chapra. A press statement by the CBI said the accused will be produced before a competent court.

During the day the agency registered 10 more cases pertaining to post-poll violence in West Bengal, taking the total number of cases registered so far to 21. During the day FIRs were registered for incidents at Sitalkuchi and Dinhata in Cooch Behar, Jagadal in North 24 Parganas, Jamuria in Bardhaman, two cases in Birbhum and two in Liluah in Howrah district among others. The CBI also conducted searches at 15 different locations in the day.

A team of the CBI visiting Chapra faced protests by locals Trinamool Congress supporters. The locals raised slogans against CBI team visiting the area and alleged that the officials were taking help from local BJP leaders during the day.

“The agency has been taking over the cases based on the information shared by the West Bengal police, following a directive from the Calcutta High Court. Members of the four teams set up for the purpose are in the State to record the statements of victims and witnesses,” said an official of agency said.

Among the 11 cases earlier instituted by the CBI, eight involve murders. The others are related to attempted murder, assault, gang rape and sexual abuse.

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on August 19 directed the CBI to probe cases of murder and sexual assault in West Bengal post poll violence. The High Court had earlier directed National Human Rights Commission to conduct a fact finding on the allegations of post poll violence.