CBI arrests top DRI official on graft charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Additional Director-General of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and two others on bribery allegation.
The main accused, Chandra Shekhar, was in-charge of the DRI’s Ludhiana division.
Another accused, said to be a middleman, had been identified as Rajesh Dhanda. He was arrested when he was accepting a bribe of ₹25 lakh allegedly on behalf of the senior DRI official.
“Searches are being conducted at the premises of accused at Delhi, Noida and Ludhiana,” said a CBI official.
