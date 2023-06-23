CBI arrests “mastermind” in NORCET-4 case

June 23, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a person for alleged involvement in the unfair means adopted to cheat during the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Entrance Test (NORCET-4), held on June 3.

The test is held for the induction of nursing officers in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and some other government hospitals.

The arrested has been identified as Navneet, who was the alleged mastermind. He will be produced before a special Delhi court on Friday. The agency had earlier arrested Manjeet Kumar, Monu Malik, Anil Kumar and a test candidate named Paramveer in the case registered on June 9, based on a complaint lodged by the AIIMS in Delhi.

Among those named as accused in the First Information Report were Ritu, a candidate, and Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology in Mohali (Punjab) where the test was held.

The AIIMS (Delhi) had conducted NORCET-4 at more than 300 centres across the country for the recruitment of 3,055 nursing officers. In the evening of June 5, some tweets were circulated on social media claiming that the question paper had been leaked.

“It was further alleged that the modus operandi used by the accused was to replace the TFT (computer monitor) assigned to the candidates with altered monitors brought in the laboratory from outside by an accomplice,” said an agency official.

After the examination, the tampered monitors were allegedly removed from the centre. “Through the monitors, the computer displays of the candidates were duplicated giving remote access to the accused,” the official said.

The agency has carried out searches at five locations in Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali and Delhi, including the Mohali examination centre. It has seized a network video recorder containing video footage, server laptops, hard-disks of computers assigned to the identified candidates, mobile phones and dubious monitors.

