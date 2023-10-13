ADVERTISEMENT

CBI arrests key accused in Manipur students murder case

October 13, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Paolunmang (22) was tracked down to Pune, arrested, and then produced before a special court in Guwahati

The Hindu Bureau

School students stage a protest rally against the killing of two youth at Moirangkhom in Imphal West. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a key accused in connection with the kidnapping and murder of two Meitei students who had gone missing in Manipur this July. Their bodies are yet to be found.

Paolunmang (22) was tracked down to Pune, arrested, and then produced before a special court in Guwahati. The CBI has secured his custody till October 16 for interrogation, said an official.

On October 1, the agency had arrested two men — Paominlun Haokip and S. Malsawm Haokip — and two women — Lhingneichong Baite and Tinneilhing Henthang — in coordination with the local police, for their alleged involvement in the case.

ALSO READ
Total shutdown in hill districts of Manipur after arrests in students’ murder cases 

The students had gone missing near Bishnupur on July 6. Photos of their bodies surfaced on social media on September 25, sparking of protests, days after mobile Internet was restored in the State. In one photo, the two friends were seen sitting next to each other, with armed men in the background. In another photo, their bodies were seen lying near a rock.

The same day, the State government issued a statement that the police were probing the case in collaboration with Central security agencies. The investigation was then handed over to the CBI, following which a team led by the agency’s Special Director, Ajay Bhatnagar, went to Manipur.

