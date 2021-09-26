CBI arrests AIIMS-Bhopal official for graft

NEW DELHI

The CBI on Saturday arrested a Deputy Director of the AIIMS-Bhopal on graft charge.

The accused official, Dhirendra Pratap Singh, had demanded ₹2 lakh from a chemist, who supplies medicines and other consumables to the hospital, for clearing his pending bills.

Based on a complaint from the chemist, the agency registered a First Information Report after verifying the allegation.

The CBI officials then laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed when he was receiving ₹1 lakh. The agency also conducted searches on the official’s premises.