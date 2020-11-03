CBI arrests 4, including 2 Customs officials, in 2 cases

NEW DELHI

03 November 2020

The CBI on Monday arrested a Deputy Commissioner and a Superintendent of Customs, besides two private persons, in separate cases of alleged corruption.

The accused persons have been identified as Deputy Commissioner Vikash Kumar, Superintendent Sandeep Kumar Dikshit, exporter Jyoti Biswas and one Sudhir Jha.

Mr. Kumar and the exporter have been arrested in a case registered on December 22, 2017, following a complaint from the Customs & Central Excise (Kolkata) that, in 2014, they forged export related documents to get huge amounts of duty drawback against false export of gaskets to Bangladesh in the name of fictitious firms.

In the second case, the CBI arrested Mr. Dikshit and Mr. Jha on the allegation of exporting and attempting to export 240 metric tonnes of red sanders, a prohibited item, worth about ₹100 crore through N.S. Dock at Kolkata Port in 2016. The FIR was registered on December 23, 2017.