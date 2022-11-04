 C.B. Barowalia sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Lokayukta

The post was lying vacant for the last eight years after the previous term

The Hindu Bureau CHANDIGARH
November 04, 2022 02:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Chander Bhushan Barowalia (retd.) was on Thursday sworn in as the Lokayukta of Himachal Pradesh.

He was administered the oath in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a ceremony held at the Governor House (Raj Bhawan) in Shimla. Chief Secretary R.D. Dhiman conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the warrant of appointment issued by the Governor.

The Secretary to the Governor obtained the signature of the Lokayukta on the oath form of Mr. Barowalia, said an official statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia was elevated as additional Judge of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in April, 2016. Last month, the Himachal Pradesh government announced the appointment of Mr. Barowalia as the State’s new Lokayukta. The post of Lokayukta was lying vacant for the last eight years after the term of the previous Lokayukta— L.S. Panta, a retired Supreme Court Judge ended during the last Congress government.

After relinquishing office, a full court farewell address was organised in Himachal Pradesh High Court to bid farewell to Mr. Barowalia.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Himachal Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app