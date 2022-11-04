C.B. Barowalia sworn in as Himachal Pradesh Lokayukta

The Hindu Bureau November 04, 2022 05:44 IST

The post was lying vacant for the last eight years after the previous term

Justice Chander Bhushan Barowalia (retd.) was on Thursday sworn in as the Lokayukta of Himachal Pradesh. He was administered the oath in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at a ceremony held at the Governor House (Raj Bhawan) in Shimla. Chief Secretary R.D. Dhiman conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the warrant of appointment issued by the Governor. The Secretary to the Governor obtained the signature of the Lokayukta on the oath form of Mr. Barowalia, said an official statement. Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia was elevated as additional Judge of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in April, 2016. Last month, the Himachal Pradesh government announced the appointment of Mr. Barowalia as the State’s new Lokayukta. The post of Lokayukta was lying vacant for the last eight years after the term of the previous Lokayukta— L.S. Panta, a retired Supreme Court Judge ended during the last Congress government. After relinquishing office, a full court farewell address was organised in Himachal Pradesh High Court to bid farewell to Mr. Barowalia.



