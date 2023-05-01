ADVERTISEMENT

Cattle smuggling scam | Delhi court reserves order on Anubrata Mondal's plea for transfer to Asansol jail

May 01, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Special Judge Raghubir Singh said the order will be pronounced on May 4, and extended Mr. Mondal's judicial custody till then

PTI

File photo of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal being produced before a special CBI court in a cattle smuggling case in Asansol. A Delhi court on May 1 reserved its order on a petition filed by Mr. Mondal, seeking his transfer from Tihar Jail to West Bengal in connection with the money laundering case. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi court on May 1 reserved its order on a petition filed by TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged cattle smuggling at the India-Bangladesh border, seeking his transfer from Tihar Central Jail in New Delhi to Asansol Correctional Home in West Bengal.

Special Judge Raghubir Singh said the order will be pronounced on May 4. The judge also extended Mr. Mondal's judicial custody till then.

Mr. Mondal was also produced in the courtroom on a wheelchair by Tihar jail officials.

Enforcement Directorate's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana has opposed Mr. Mondal’s plea, stating that the West Bengal court, which is examining a related case being probed by the CBI, may call the accused as and when required.

The ED had brought Mr. Mondal to Delhi after arresting him in a money laundering case.

The TMC's Birbhum district president and a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was earlier arrested by the CBI in the related corruption case.

