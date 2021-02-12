Cattle smuggling case: ED raids Kolkata house of Binay Mishra

The Central Bureau of Investigation has also been probing into the cattle smuggling racket and had carried out searches at two premises of Mr. Mishra in Kolkata on December 31 last year.

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted a search operation at the house of Binay Mishra, a businessman allegedly involved in a cattle smuggling racket in West Bengal and considered close to the ruling Trinamool Congress, an official said.

The central agency is investigating into the money laundering aspect of the case, he said.

Mr. Mishra is absconding and the CBI had issued a lookout circular against him.

The agency had also interrogated his brother in connection with its probe into the racket.

In November last year, the CBI had arrested Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of the cattle smuggling racket running along the India-Bangladesh border in the state.

It is alleged that cattle smugglers were bribing BSF and Customs officials to keep their illegal business running.

The CBI had also apprehended Satish Kumar, a former commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion, for his alleged involvement in the case.

The agency had on February 8 filed a charge sheet against Mr. Haque and Mr. Kumar in the case.