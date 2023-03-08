HamberMenu
Cattle smuggling case | Delhi court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

The midnight court passed the order on a plea moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which sought his 14-day custody

March 08, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal jailed in the cattle-smuggling case being bought to ESI hospital for a checkup prior to being produced before Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Kolkata on March 7, 2023

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal jailed in the cattle-smuggling case being bought to ESI hospital for a checkup prior to being produced before Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Kolkata on March 7, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent TMC leader Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10 in an alleged money laundering case related to West Bengal cattle smuggling case.

The midnight court passed the order on a plea moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which sought his 14-day custody and said the accused was required to be quizzed.

Special Judge Rakesh Kumar directed the agency, represented by Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, to produce the accused on March 10 before the regular court.

The ED on Tuesday got custody of arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mondal after doctors at Joka-ESI Hospital in West Bengal found him fit to travel to New Delhi.

ED officials took Mr. Mondal straightaway to the city airport under tight security of central forces to catch a flight to the national capital, the agency said.

Mr. Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president and a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the related corruption case.

