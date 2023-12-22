GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Catholic same-sex couples can now be blessed in Meghalaya

The blessing does not signify approval of the union, the Archdiocese of Shillong said

December 22, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Rahul Karmakar

Catholic priests can now bless same-sex couples across a part of Meghalaya under the Archdiocese of Shillong.

The blessing, however, will be without any type of ritual of the church that resembles a marriage rite, a declaration issued by Victor Lyngdoh, the Archbishop of Shillong said on Friday.

“The declaration stresses the pastoral meaning of blessings. This is a spontaneous prayer of a priest with informal words. This is not to be mistaken as the official liturgical and ritual blessings of the church during a marriage,” he said.

“Therefore, the declaration does not change the Catholic Doctrine of Marriage and the blessing does not signify the approval of the union,” the Archbishop’s letter addressed to the priests and faithful of the Archdiocese of Shillong said.

The Archbishop said the Archdiocese of Shillong, catering to more than 2.65 lakh Catholics spread in 5,196 sq. km of land in Meghalaya, followed the approval of same-sex marriage by Pope Francis on December 18.

Users of social media platforms appreciated the Archdiocese’s move. “Catholic same-sex couples can now request the blessing of their priest. Not yet marriage but loving acknowledgment,” Shillong-based filmmaker and activist Tarun Bhartiya said.

The Archdiocese of Shillong was established in 1934.

Related Topics

Meghalaya / LGBT

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.