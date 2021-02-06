CAT stays forest officer’s transfer order

The Central Administrative Tribunal has stayed the transfer order of an Indian Forest Service officer in Manipur on the ground that he has been transferred too often and in violation of service rules.

N. Ganesh, a 2015 batch IFS officer, had filed a petition for quashing the January 27 government order that sought to transfer him from Divisional Forest Officer in Chandel district to DFO, Division 1 of Soil and Water Conservation Department. The applicant argued that the transfer order was in violation of the IFS Rules of 1966 and that a cadre officer cannot be replaced by a non-cadre officer.

The CAT observed that Mr. Ganesh had been transferred eight times since being appointed as an Assistant Conservator in Manipur on May 22, 2017.