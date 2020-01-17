CAT sets aside Punjab DGP’s appointment

The Central Administrative Tribunal on Friday set aside the appointment of Punjab’s Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta from the top post.
A source privy to the matter, meanwhile said the State government was contemplating to challenge the decision in a higher court.
The tribunals decision came on an appeal filed by two IPS officers — Mohammad Mustafa and Siddhharth Chattopadhyaya. Both officers had separately moved to the tribunal, challenging Mr. Gupta's appointment.
In their plea the officers had submitted that they were ignored for the post even though they were senior to Mr. Gupta.
The two-member Bench of Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, who is the Chairman of CAT, and Justice Mohd. Jamshed while pronouncing the order, directed the UPSC and the empanellment committee to form a new panel of three senior-most officers for appointment to the post of DGP within four weeks.
