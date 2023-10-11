Caste survey: Pappu’s prescription, ‘Bihar needs to have three Dy CMs’

October 11, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Patna

Amid raging controversy over the recently released Bihar caste survey, Jan Adhikar Party-Loktantrik (JAP-Democratic) chief and five-time MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Wednesday demanded that “there must be three Deputy Chief Ministers” so that every community is adequately represented in the State.

“The caste survey which has been done in the State is right and now controversy and politics must be stopped over this. I demand from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that there must be at least three deputy CMs from Extremely Backward Class, Minority community and upper caste so that every community in society has their representation in the State which would take their words at higher level and fight for their right,” JAP-Democratic chief Mr. Yadav said while addressing the media in Patna.

A heavyweight caste leader form the Yadav community, Mr. Yadav has also been a member of Lok Sabha for five terms from different constituencies in Bihar. He was also an Independent MLA in 1990 from Singheshwar assembly constituency of Madhepura district.

Mr. Yadav further said, “Now it is important that the government should forget all conflict over caste survey report and work to increase political participation of all castes. The government should take steps for this soon and ensure political participation of all communities”.

Mr. Yadav slammed the Opposition BJP in the State saying, “The BJP-like big political party too is playing caste card over caste survey report for politics”.

“The caste survey is not a big issue. It is necessary for development of the State and the community but political party leaders are giving it colours to their own political advantage,” Mr. Yadav said.

He added, “People are being divided in the name of Brahmin, Thakur, Yadav for political advantage. Democracy is being sidelined by these leaders for their political mileage on the issue.”

Mr. Yadav urged that the government should take “stern legal action against those playing politics in the name of caste”.

Mr. Yadav was, in 2008, convicted in the murder case of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Ajit Sarkar in Purnia by a special court. However, he was acquitted in the case by Patna High Court in 2013. In the 2019 Parliamentary elections JD(U) candidate Dinesh Chandra Yadav had defeated Mr. Yadav from Madhepura LS seat.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “A detailed caste survey report including its socio-economic data will be tabled in the state legislative assembly during the upcoming winter session of the House and all future course of action including whether to extend the reservation in view of the caste survey report, will be decided after discussion with the members of the House.”

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he would table the socio-economic report of the caste survey in State assembly and all legislators would have copies of the report and it “is only after that we’ll take further decision on how to go ahead with the survey report”.

