HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Caste survey: Pappu’s prescription, ‘Bihar needs to have three Dy CMs’

Five-time MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav demanded that there be three Deputy Chief Ministers to provide proportional representation in Bihar

October 11, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Patna

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary
Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna.

Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid raging controversy over the recently released Bihar caste survey, Jan Adhikar Party-Loktantrik (JAP-Democratic) chief and five-time MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Wednesday demanded that “there must be three Deputy Chief Ministers” so that every community is adequately represented in the State.

“The caste survey which has been done in the State is right and now controversy and politics must be stopped over this. I demand from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that there must be at least three deputy CMs from Extremely Backward Class, Minority community and upper caste so that every community in society has their representation in the State which would take their words at higher level and fight for their right,” JAP-Democratic chief Mr. Yadav said while addressing the media in Patna.

ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar to table caste survey report in Bihar Assembly

A heavyweight caste leader form the Yadav community, Mr. Yadav has also been a member of Lok Sabha for five terms from different constituencies in Bihar. He was also an Independent MLA in 1990 from Singheshwar assembly constituency of Madhepura district.

Mr. Yadav further said, “Now it is important that the government should forget all conflict over caste survey report and work to increase political participation of all castes. The government should take steps for this soon and ensure political participation of all communities”.

Mr. Yadav slammed the Opposition BJP in the State saying, “The BJP-like big political party too is playing caste card over caste survey report for politics”.

“The caste survey is not a big issue. It is necessary for development of the State and the community but political party leaders are giving it colours to their own political advantage,” Mr. Yadav said.

ALSO READ
Caste survey report Nitish Kumar’s final attempt, says Prashant Kishor

He added, “People are being divided in the name of Brahmin, Thakur, Yadav for political advantage. Democracy is being sidelined by these leaders for their political mileage on the issue.”

Mr. Yadav urged that the government should take “stern legal action against those playing politics in the name of caste”.

Mr. Yadav was, in 2008, convicted in the murder case of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Ajit Sarkar in Purnia by a special court. However, he was acquitted in the case by Patna High Court in 2013. In the 2019 Parliamentary elections JD(U) candidate Dinesh Chandra Yadav had defeated Mr. Yadav from Madhepura LS seat.

ALSO READ
Caste census an X-ray to find out problems of OBCs: Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “A detailed caste survey report including its socio-economic data will be tabled in the state legislative assembly during the upcoming winter session of the House and all future course of action including whether to extend the reservation in view of the caste survey report, will be decided after discussion with the members of the House.”

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he would table the socio-economic report of the caste survey in State assembly and all legislators would have copies of the report and it “is only after that we’ll take further decision on how to go ahead with the survey report”.

Related Topics

Bihar / Socio Economic And Caste Census / Caste

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.