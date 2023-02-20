HamberMenu
Caste census needed for inclusive growth: Akhilesh Yadav

“People can get due honour after the caste census otherwise dreams of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar will remain unfulfilled,” the Samajwadi Party chief said during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session

February 20, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on February 20 demanded that a caste census be conducted, saying it was necessary for inclusive growth.

“Caste census is not a new demand of the party. Earlier also various parties and SP had made this demand. ‘ Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (with all, for everyone’s development) is possible only when caste census is done,” Mr. Yadav told reporters in Assembly premises.

Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr. Yadav said, “The [Chief Minister] has come from another State, he has nothing to do with the State’s caste census. People can get due honour after the caste census otherwise dreams of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar will remain unfulfilled.”

He also termed as "unfortunate" the Kapur incident in which a 45-year-old woman and her daughter allegedly immolated themselves during an anti-encroachment drive.

