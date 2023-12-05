HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Caste card weakens nation and society: Yogi Adityanath 

Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, have been demanding a caste-based census

December 05, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. File.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 5 in Lucknow said those who play the “caste card” weaken both the nation and the society. The statement holds significance amid continuous demands for a caste-based census by Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh, who argue that it is necessary to know the population and economic condition of each caste group before formulating welfare policies.

“People who play the caste card weaken the country and society. The deaths caused by encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh before 2017 reveal such people’s true colours. In the last 40 years, more than 50,000 children died due to encephalitis, but insensitive people continued their caste politics to secure vote banks,” Mr. Adityanath, while speaking at a programme as part of Mission Rozgar at the Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, said. He highlighted that in his regime, encephalitis was completely under control in the State. “Deaths due to encephalitis have decreased by 96- to 98%,” he said.

The U.P. CM added that the State had witnessed significant positive developments since 2017. “Before 2017, people were experiencing an identity crisis and the State was lacking on all counts. Due to our efforts over the last six-and-a-half years, the people of Uttar Pradesh not only proudly express their identity, but even those who are not originally from U.P. proudly associate themselves with the State,” the U.P. CM. said. 

Stressing on the development of health infrastructure of the state, he added that before 2017, only 12 medical colleges had been established in U.P. “Presently, there are 65 medical colleges in the State, of which many are functioning,” Mr. Adityanath said. 

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Caste

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.