Caste-based survey | Patna HC rejects Bihar Government’s plea to conduct early hearing of case

May 09, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

The court will next hear the matter on July 3, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Enumerator staff receive information from residents during the first phase of much-hyped caste-based census in Bihar state, in Patna. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Patna High Court on May 9 rejected the plea of the State Government for an early hearing of the caste-based survey (CBS) case. The court will next hear the matter on July 3, 2023. 

On May 4, the High Court had issued an interim stay order on the ongoing caste-based survey. Following the stay order the State Government filed a petition seeking early hearing of the case.  

The Bihar Government was in the middle of conducting the second phase of its much-touted CBS, which had begun on April 15 and was to be completed by May 15. The court on May 4 had directed that the data collected so far be secured without it being made public.   

The first phase of the survey, which involved houselisting exercise, was carried out from January 7 to January 21. 

Soon after the court order, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had hit out at the Nitish Kumar Government saying that it was a big failure as the government could not convince the court. BJP had also demanded the resignation of Nitish Kumar. 

Sources in the government had said that the State Government made the plea to dispose of the case so that the State Government can approach the Supreme Court with fresh application. Soon after the interim order of the Patna High Court, the State government was mulling over approaching the Supreme Court. Even deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has hinted towards it when the stay order was pronounced. 

