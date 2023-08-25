HamberMenu
Caste-based survey exercise in Bihar completed, now the data is being compiled: Nitish Kumar

He asserted that the caste survey would be beneficial for all sections of the society. ‘This will help us to know which areas require development,’ Mr. Kumar said

August 25, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on August 25 said the caste-based survey in the State has been completed and the State government would soon make the data public.

He asserted that the caste survey would be beneficial for all sections of the society.

Talking to reporters in Patna, Mr. Kumar said, "The caste-based headcount exercise in the State has been completed. Now the data is being compiled and it will soon be made public".

"The caste-based survey in the State is beneficial for all. It will enable the government to work for the development of various sections of society, including those who are deprived. This will help us to know which areas require development. Let the detailed data come, I am sure that other States will also follow it", he said.

Also read | Explained | Why is Bihar’s caste-based survey facing a challenge in the Supreme Court? 

On some political parties opposing the caste-based headcount, Mr. Kumar claimed that the decision to hold the caste-based survey was taken after a unanimous decision taken by the leaders of all political parties, including the BJP, in the State.

"I am not bothered about what they (BJP) are saying. I can say that the survey report will help the government in better implementation of welfare schemes for socially and economically disadvantaged groups. We have been in favour of the caste census right from the very beginning", he said, adding that "we decided to conduct the caste survey on our own."

Commenting on the Centre's move seeking permission from the SC to file its response in the ongoing hearing on caste-based survey, Mr. Kumar said, "The SC never gave a direction to put the exercise on hold. The Patna HC had dismissed a batch of PILs challenging the validity of the Bihar caste survey, terming the State government's initiative perfectly valid and legally competent. The State government resumed the exercise and completed it".

The CM said, “Why is the Centre maintaining silence over the delay in the decadal census. The exercise should have been completed in 2021. They (BJP leaders) must say something about the already delayed 2021 decadal census.”

The Centre recently moved the SC seeking permission to intervene in the ongoing hearing in the apex court on a batch of petitions challenging the Patna HC order which upheld the State’s decision.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta recently submitted that the issue may have a ramification and the government should be allowed to file its response on legal issues involved in the case without taking sides. Agreeing with his plea, the SC granted one week time to the Centre to file an affidavit and posted the hearing to August 28 on petitions against the Bihar government's decision to hold the caste survey.

