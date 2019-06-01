Cashless bribe, medical officer caught accepting liquor bottle in Latur

The government’s policy of encouraging a cashless economy seems to have been adopted by criminal elements also. The Latur unit of Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau has arrested a medical officer who allegedly accepted bribe in the form of liquor instead of cash.

According to ACB officers, the accused, Bhalchandra Chakurkar, was posted as a Medical Officer with the Primary Health Care centre in Nivli taluka in Latur. Officers said the complainant is his subordinate, who had recently submitted his Self Assessment Report.

“Mr Chakurkar gave a B+ remark to the report, and when the complainant asked him to justify it, he demanded a bribe for upgrading it to A+,” Police Inspector K.B. Darade, Latur ACB said.

Mr. Darade added that Mr. Chakurkar demanded a 750 ml bottle of Imperial Blue whisky and three cans of Tuborg beer, after which the complainant approached the ACB.

After verifying the claims, the ACB registered an offence against Mr. Chakurkar and set a trap. Acting on the ACB’s instructions, the complainant contacted Mr. Chakurkar and said he was willing to pay the bribe, after which a meeting was fixed at Hotel Kashmir on the Latur-Ausa road on Friday.

Mr. Chakurkar was arrested on Friday afternoon, after he was caught red handed while accepting the liquor bottle, and charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“Mr. Chakurkar was produced in the Latur Special Districts Court on Saturday and granted bail. We will soon file a charge sheet in the case,” Mr. Darade said.