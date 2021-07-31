Cash, gold seized from Odisha govt. employee

BHUBANESWAR

31 July 2021 01:30 IST

The vigilance department has unearthed assets worth ₹3.79 crore from a private secretary to a member of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

The assets are hugely disproportionate to the known source of income of Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, whose houses and that of his relatives were searched at six different locations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Friday.

Three teams, comprising 4 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 13 inspectors and other staff, were involved in the operation after the vigilance directorate was tipped off.

They recovered cash amounting to ₹12 lakh from Mr. Sahoo’s house and ₹13 lakh from his brother-in-law’s residence. Gold ornaments worth over ₹60 lakh were also recovered.

Two double-storey buildings at Niladri Vihar, a posh locality of Bhubaneswar, two buildings at Bhakti Vihar in Bhubaneswar and Godibandha in Cuttack districts were found to be in Mr. Sahoo’s possession.

Besides, 14 prime plots were purchased by him in Bhubaneswar, Khordha and Puri. The vigilance department also came across insurance deposits worth over ₹56 lakh.