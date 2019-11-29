Cases of corruption in NRC exercise: Minister

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the government has detected cases of corruption in the exercise to update the Supreme Court-monitored National Register of Citizens (NRC).

About 19.06 lakh people out of 3.3 crore applicants were excluded from the complete NRC that was published on August 31.

“The Comptroller and Auditor General has found 16 instances of financial irregularities while going through the papers and functioning of the NRC office. How much has been misappropriated is being calculated. We have been quiet because the apex court has been handling the NRC exercise so far,” Mr. Sarma told newspersons outside the 126-member Assam Assembly, whose winter session began on Thursday.

The Minister said “financial irregularities” under former NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela would be disclosed in the Assembly during the ongoing session.

“The State government knew many things but could not interfere because Prateek Hajela wore the Supreme Court like a shield and submitted everything related to NRC to the apex court in sealed envelopes,” Mr. Sarma said.

The Supreme Court had transferred Mr. Hajela to his home State of Madhya Pradesh before Ranjan Gogoi retired as the Chief Justice on November 17.

Thursday also saw the Assam Public Works (APW), the NGO whose petition in 2009 led to the NRC exercise, write a letter to the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation for a probe against Mr. Hajela.

Accusing Mr. Hajela of misusing the ₹1,600 crore spent on the NRC, the organisation’s Rajib Deka said 10,000 laptops for data entry operations were bought at ₹44,000 each against the market price of ₹22,500. Similarly, 11,000 power generators were bought at double the market price for the NRC service centres.

Protest against CAB

Legislators belonging to the Congress and All India United Democratic Front squatted on the entrance to the Assembly to protest against the Centre’s bid to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, or CAB, and renew the NRC exercise with 1948 as cut-off year instead of March 1971 according to the Assam Accord of 1985.