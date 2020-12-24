Cases filed against 13 persons for blocking Haryana CM’s convoy

Manohar Lal

CHANDIGARH

24 December 2020 00:43 IST

FIR against group of protesting farmers mentions attempt to murder, rioting charges

The Haryana police have booked 13 people for attempt to murder, rioting, obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions among other charges after a group of farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws waved black flags at Chief Minister Manohar Lal’s convoy and blocked its path in Ambala on Tuesday.

‘Blocked pilot vehicle’

The police said an FIR has been registered in Ambala (City) police station against 13 persons who allegedly were involved in blocking the movement of the ‘pilot’ vehicle of the CM’s convoy and also damaged the bonnet of the vehicle by hurling sticks.

“We have booked 13 protesters on a complaint filed by police personnel on Tuesday under different sections. The accused obstructed public servants from discharging their duty, damaged public property. They attacked police personnel on duty with an intention to kill. So far, no one has been arrested,” Ram Kumar, SHO , Ambala (City), told The Hindu.

According to the FIR, they have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (offence committed by any member of any unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Scores of protesters gathered near the Agrasen Chowk in Ambala (City) had on December 22 waved black flags, shouted slogans and blocked the road of the CM’s convoy. They were protesting against the new farm laws.

Mr. Lal was in Ambala to address public gatherings for BJP candidates ahead of upcoming election to civic bodies.