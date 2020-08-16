Cases filed after communally sensitive videos went viral in Jammu

Jammu

16 August 2020 20:43 IST

Political parties demanded action. Probe is on, say police

The J&K police on Sunday filed cases for uploading communally sensitive videos online and beating up of a local resident by cow vigilantes, as the political parties demanded action against those seen in them.

“An incident involving a video of communally sensitive nature has gone viral on social media which seems to have been maliciously posted to create communal tension. Cognizance has been taken and investigation into the matter has started in the Pacca Danga police station, Jammu, to ensure strict action,” said IGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, in a statement.

“Satpal, the main speaker in the viral video, and Deepak, who circulated the video, have been arrested,” IGP Singh told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

An FIR under Section 153A and 295A have been lodged against them.

Mr. Singh requested people “not to fall prey to the agenda of anti-social elements”. “Sharing and posting of such content in punishable offence. We assure strict legal action against such accused who have created or shared such content,” he said.

Guftar Ahmed, spokesman of the Gujjar Bakarwal Youth Welfare Conference J&K, said two incidents took place in Jammu’s Reasi in the past 24 hours. In one incident, some hate mongers almost lynched Muhammad Asghar, he said.

According to locals, Asghar was attacked by a group of cow vigilantes while he and his son were heading for a pastureland with their cattle.

“Will the government please come out with a response? Has any action been taken as it appears that someone in khaki uniform was on spot?” Peoples Democratic Party leader and ex-Minister Naeem Akhtar said.

Senior SP, Rashmi Wazir, said two FIRs have been lodged in a case where Asgar’s son “hurt the sentiments of a community by injuring a cow with a sharp-edged object” and “another in a case where people attacked Asghar”.

Indu Chib, deputy commissioner, Reasi, also tweeted, “I will not allow anyone to disturb peace of my district. Anyone forwarding this video on social media shall be booked as well.”