Other States

Case registered against SP for assaulting pregnant woman

A case has been registered against the Superintendent of Police of Odisha’s Sundargarh district for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman last month which lead to her miscarriage, a police officer said on Sunday.

The case was registered against SP Saumya Mishra on August 14 as per the Sundergarh Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate order, he added. The directive came following a complaint by Priya Dey of Kanika village on August 5 this year. The woman claimed that she had a miscarriage following the police action last month.

Efforts to contact the SP for comments failed.

