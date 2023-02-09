ADVERTISEMENT

Case registered against Odisha Information Commissioner for allegedly making casteist remarks

February 09, 2023 03:01 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

According to the complaint, the action (blackmailing) was synonymous with the lower caste he belonged to

Satyasundar Barik

The Bhubaneswar Police will conduct an inquiry into the casteist slur allegedly used by the Odisha State Information Commissioner against a Right To Information activist in an open court.

Assistant Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar M. R. Garnaik is likely to probe into the allegation made against State Information Commissioner Bikram Senapati.

RTI activist Amulya Kumar Majhi had filed a police complaint with the city’s Kharavelanagar police station. According to the complaint, the action (blackmailing) was synonymous with the lower caste he belonged to.

“I felt hurt by the remarks made in the presence of others. Subsequently, I submitted a complaint to the Governor of Odisha pointing out the conduct of the Information Commissioner,” said Mr. Majhi.

The RTI activist said, “Though I filed a police complaint in November 2022, the police did not register it as a case. After two months, I filed an RTI application seeking to know the status of my complaint. Again I was turned away. When I pursued the matter with the first appellate authority (Deputy Commissioner of Police), I was informed that the case had been registered and a police officer in the rank of ACP would investigate into the matter.”

A case has been registered against the State Information Commissioner under Section 500 of IPC and 3 (I) (S) of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Mr. Senapati could not be reached for comments. However, the Information Commissioner had earlier told The Hindu that he would frame his response once a formal complaint was filed against him. Meanwhile, the RTI activist has been summoned by the police for recording his statement.

“Though I filed a police complaint in November 2022, the police did not register it as a case”Amulya Kumar MajhiRTI activist

