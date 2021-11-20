Case registered against Amazon in Bhind

Bhopal:

20 November 2021 23:26 IST

Marijuana allegedly smuggled through the e-commerce network

Bhind district police in Madhya Pradesh have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 against Amazon.com Inc.’s local officials in connection with the alleged smuggling of marijuana through the e-commerce network.

The case was filed after the police received a reply filed by company officials, said an official.

The reply from the e-commerce platform had come in response to last week’s summons issued by the Bhind police in connection with a raid on Saturday that led to the arrest of two men possessing 20 kg of marijuana. During the investigations, the two arrested persons reportedly told investigators that they were using Amazon’s India shopping website to “order and smuggle marijuana” to deliver them to various States.

Based on their information, the police raided Amazon’s delivery hubs based in Gwalior to get details and track alleged delivery of marijuana consignments. On the basis of information, the police found a company based in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh that delivered the substance through Amazon to customers.

After the raid, the Confederation of All India Traders urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to take up the issue seriously.

After the raid, Amazon India issued a statement and said that it is currently investigating the issue.