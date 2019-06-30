Other States

Case of sour grapes, Adityanath tells Priyanka

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took a dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her criticism of the law and order situation in the State.

“It is a case of sour grapes. Her party president lost from U.P., so sitting in Delhi, Italy or England, they have to comment on something or the other to remain in headlines,” the Chief Minister told presspersons here.

