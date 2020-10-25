Case filed against militant outfit for threatening KSU

Shillong

A case was registered against an armed Bengali militant outfit on Saturday for threatening to “wage war” against the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and the indigenous people of Meghalaya, police said.

The United Bangal Liberation Army sent the threat letter to the KSU’s office here during the day, they said.

“A case was registered against the United Bangal Liberation Army for criminal conspiracy, threatening to wage war against the local populace of Meghalaya and criminal intimidation against the Chief Minister,” Additional Inspector General of Police G.K. Iangrai said.

The case was registered with the Cyber Crime police station and an investigation is under way, he said.

The KSU on Wednesday had put banners reading ‘All Meghalaya Bengalis are Bangladeshis’ across the State, prompting senior BJP leader and former State Governor Tathagata Roy to demand that the students’ body be designated as a “terrorist outfit”.

The police had pulled down the banners and warned of strict action against those trying to “incite communal disharmony”.

The outfit, in the banners, also mourned the death of one of its members in clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Bengali-dominated Ichamati village along the India-Bangladesh border in February.