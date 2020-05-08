Case fatality rate surges to 5.9% in Madhya Pradesh

Eight persons died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday while undergoing treatment. The death toll climbed to 193, said the Directorate of Health Services.

Two persons died in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain each and one in Jabalpur and Khargone each. The case fatality rate has surged to 5.9%, according to a bulletin issued by the Directorate.

Meanwhile, 114 new cases were reported across the State during the day, taking the count to 3,252. Most cases, at 1,699, and deaths, at 83, have been reported from Indore, the largest and the most populous city in the State.

As for recoveries, 132 patients were discharged from hospitals on the day. So far, 1,231, or 38% of all patients, have recovered from the illness.

An IPS officer, who has recovered from the illness, donated his plasma at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, as part of an ICMR-monitored clinical trial across 21 medical colleges across the State.

On Wednesday, two patients became the State’s first to recover after the therapy at a private medical college in Indore.