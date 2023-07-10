Case against Digvijaya Singh over controversial FB post

July 10, 2023 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST - INDORE

The Indore police have registered a case against Congress veteran Digvijay Singh for allegedly sharing a controversial post on former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief M.S. Golwalkar on social media, an officer said on Sunday.

Following a complaint filed by local lawyer and RSS worker Rajesh Joshi, the FIR was registered on Saturday night against Mr. Singh under the Indian Penal Code sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), said the officer from the Tukoganj police station.

In his complaint, Mr. Joshi alleged that Mr. Singh had shared a controversial poster on Facebook bearing the name and picture of “Guruji” (as Golwalkar was popularly known) to incite people by creating conflict among Dalits, backward classes, Muslims and Hindus, as per the FIR.

The complaint claimed Mr. Singh’s Facebook post on Golwalkar allegedly hurt the religious beliefs of Sangh workers and the entire Hindu community, according to the FIR.

In a statement sent to the media, a local Sangh official alleged that Mr. Singh had made a “false and unwarranted post” about Golwalkar on social media to tarnish the organisation’s image.

Mr. Singh on Saturday tweeted a picture of a page carrying several controversial comments quoted to the former RSS head. Golwalkar was quoted as saying that he would rather live under the British rule than have equal rights given to Dalits, backwards and Muslims. Some other controversial comments were also attributed to him.

Following the post, senior RSS functionary and its publicity department head, Sunil Ambekar, accused the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister of posting a “photoshopped” image.

It is baseless and is meant to cause social disharmony, he said, adding that ‘Guruji’ never made such remarks. His life was spent removing social discrimination, he added.

Golwalkar was the longest serving RSS chief and was at the helm of the organisation from 1940-73.