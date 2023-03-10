ADVERTISEMENT

Case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief for hurting religious sentiments

March 10, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST - Chandigarh

The complainant alleged that Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, while on parole recently, made some objectionable comments on Guru Ravidas and Saint Kabir.

PTI

Chief of Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS), Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. File photo | Photo Credit: AFO

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was booked on charges of hurting religious sentiments over his alleged objectionable comments on Guru Ravidas and Saint Kabir, police said on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The Jalandhar Rural police registered a case under section 295 A (deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of any class) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by Jassi Talhan, chief of the Guru Ravidas Tiger Force, at the Patara police station, they said.

The complainant alleged that the dera chief, while on parole recently, made some objectionable comments on Guru Ravidas and Saint Kabir on February 5 which were shared through a YouTube channel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A police official said the FIR was lodged on March 7 and further investigations were underway.

The dera chief, currently serving a 20-year jail term for raping two disciples, was granted a 40-day parole on January 20. He is lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria prison in Haryana.

In 2021, the dera chief, along with four others, was also convicted of hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a dera manager. The dera chief and three others were also convicted in 2019 of the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US