Case against ad agency after porn clip plays at Patna railway station

March 23, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - Patna:

According to RPF, on March 19, telecasting of porn videos suddenly happened around 10 am on the LED screen of the railway on platform number 10 at Patna Junction.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case against unknown employees of an ad agency Datta Communication for telecasting porn videos on the LED screen on the platform at Patna Junction.

At that time, no officer or employee of the railway was aware of this.The passengers on the platform informed the RPF about this, following which the RPF swung into action and immediately switched off the LED, the Inspector informed.

The alleged video kept playing continuously for three minutes, the Inspector added.A case has also been registered in this matter by Government Railway Police (GRP).

RPF Inspector, Sushil Kumar said, "A case has been registered in this regard and we are further probing it."Regarding the cancellation of the license of the ad agency, he said, "This matter is under the notice of GRF and DRM Danapur division, the senior officers will take further decision."

"Till now no one has been arrested in this matter but the question is how such big negligence happened at Patna Junction," he added.A case has been registered under Railway Act under section 145. This case is registered against Datta Studio and their unknown operators and workers, the inspector further informed.

