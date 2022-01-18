Other StatesKolkata 18 January 2022 11:49 IST
Cartoonist Narayan Debnath, creator of 'Bantul The Great', dies at 97
Updated: 18 January 2022 11:49 IST
Cartoonist Narayan Debnath, the creator of Bengali comic characters 'Bantul The Great', 'Handa Bhonda' and 'Nonte Phonte', died in Kolkata on Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness, said the hospital where he was undergoing treatment.
He was 97-years-old.
Debnath, a Padma Shri awardee, died at 10.15 a.m., an official of the hospital said.
He was admitted to the private hospital on December 24 and was on ventilator support.
