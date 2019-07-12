‘Cars won’t be stopped for document checking’

Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava on Thursday said the police would not stop vehicles in Haryana for checking of documents if motorists abide by traffic and road safety rules on the roads.

“Instructions have been given to all Commissioners of Police, IGP Traffic and Highways and District Superintendents of Police to stop checking for documents if a vehicle has not visibly violated any rules,” Mr. Yadava said here in a statement.

However, he said that documents would be checked and subsequently challan will be issued in case any driver is found to have committed a traffic violation.

“The objective of implementing this initiative is to make motorists follow traffic rules, to ensure road safety to the maximum and to curb violations on the roads,” the DGP said.

“Our key purpose for routine traffic checking is to ensure that road and traffic rules are followed as well as to educate and make people aware about having a safe and secure journey. Henceforth, no unit of the district police, including the traffic department, would conduct checks solely for the purpose of ascertaining whether the driver has complete documents. Safe driving by following traffic rules would also help in preventing road accidents,” he added.

Mr. Yadava said driver’s licence and vehicle registration, however, would be checked by the police for crime prevention during area sealing after heinous crimes as well as during night domination exercises.